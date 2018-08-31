PBL JH softball wins in regular-season finale against MIlford

The following PBL eighth-graders celebrated after the final junior high home softball game Thursday with a victory over Milford, from left: Araya Stack, Kendyl Enghausen, Losa Suaava, Emily Robidoux, Averi Garrett, Mya Olivares, Morgan Uden and Keirsten Lyons.

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball team won 9-5 in its regular-season finale Thursday over Milford.

Averi Garrett hit 3-for-4 with two RBIs, two triples, a double and two runs scored while Losa Suaava and Bailey Bruns each went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Bailey Luebchow hit 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.

Araya Stack, who was the winning pitcher for PBL, hit 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI while Kendyl Enghausen also drove in a run while hitting 1-for-3 and Morgan Uden hit 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

The seventh-seeded Panthers will play at second-seeded Prairie Central in the first round of IESA Class AA regionals at 4:30 p.m. next Wednesday.

PBL 9, Milford 5

MIL 100 210 2 -- 5 7 4

PBL 232 002 x -- 9 12 3

W -- Stack.

PBL -- Averi Garrett 3-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs, 2B, 2 3B. Morgan Uden 1-4, R, RBI. Emily Robidoux 0-4, RBI. Losa Suaava 2-4, 2 R. Araya Stack 1-3, RBI, 3B. Kendyl Enghausen 1-3, RBI, BB. Kamryn Suhl 0-3, BB. Bailey Bruns 2-4, 2 R, 3B. Bailey Luebchow 2-2, R, RBI, BB. Jordyn Goss 0-0, R.

IESA Class A

DOWNS TRI-VALLEY REGIONAL

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 5

Game 1 -- No. 5 Ridgeview at No. 4 GCMS, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2 -- No. 7 Blue Ridge at No. 2 Tri-Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3 -- No. 6 Lexington at No. 3 LeRoy, 4:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, Sept. 8

Game 4 -- No. 1 Heyworth vs. Winner Game 1, 10 a.m.

Game 5 -- Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11:15 p.m.

MONDAY, Sept. 10

Game 6 -- Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 4:30 p.m.

IESA Class AA

ST. JOSEPH REGIONAL

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 5

Game 1 -- No. 5 Hoopeston Area at No. 4 Danville North Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2 -- No. 7 PBL at No. 2 Prairie Central, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3 -- No. 6 Clifton J.L. Nash at No. 3 Rantoul Eater, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, Sept. 8

Game 4 -- No. 1 St. Joseph vs. Winner Game 1, 10 a.m.

Game 5 -- Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11:30 a.m.

MONDAY, Sept. 10

Game 6 -- Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 4:30 p.m.