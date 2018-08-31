PBL Junior High School cross country results (8-30-18)

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School girls cross country team tied for first place among three full teams in a meet Thursday at Paxton.

The Panthers and Urbana University tied for first with a score of 36 while Herscher Limestone scored a 53.

Trixie Johnson and Alexis Putnam each finished in the top five, placing fourth and fifth, respectively, with times of 15:08 and 15:09.

Mackenzie Swan finished eighth with a time of 15:17, followed by Sydney Pickens (17th, 16:52), Tanner Graham (18th, 16:53), Grace McCoy (19th, 16:58), Taylor Daniels (30th, 19:06), Emmalee Harding (34th, 19:23), Kate Wilson (36th, 20:05), Natalie Bunag (38th, 20:43), Elizabeth Megson (39th, 21:00) and Sam Hewerdine (43rd, 22:20).

The PBL boys finished third among four teams, scoring a 58 to finish behind Herscher Limestone (36) and University (36) and ahead of Next Generation (100).

Landen Barfield finished third with a time of 13:22, followed by Dalton Jones (11th, 14:07), Sam Bice (12th, 14:09), Isaiah Busby (23rd, 15:07), Chase Ratcliff (25th, 15:11), Christian Deck (26th, 15:17), Peyton James (29th, 15:37) and Tyson Franckey (49th, 17:07).

