Rantoul/PBL golf defeats Monticello

MONTICELLO -- The Rantoul/PBL boys golf team won 173-206 Thursday over Monticello.

The Eagles' Chase Moore won medalist honors by shooting a 35 while teammates Noah Shields and Eli Remington each tied for fourth with a score of 45.

Casey Dillman shot a 48 to complete Rantoul/PBL's team score while William Wake shot a 49 and Trey VanWinkle shot a 51.

At Monticello

TEAM SCORES

1. Rantoul/PBL 173; 2. Monticello 206; Bement NS.

TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS

1. Chase Moore (RPBL) 35; 2. Zach Rogers (BEM) 41; 3. Tanner Buehnerkemper (MON) 42; 4. Noah Shields (RPBL) 45; 4. Eli Remington (RPBL) 45; 4. Luke Rogers (BEM) 45.

Other Rantoul/PBL results -- Eli Remington, 45; Casey Dillman, 48; William Wake, 49; Trey VanWinkle, 51.