Ariana Gentzler -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball standout had seven kills, three solo blocks, two block assists and one dig for Vincennes University in a 25-16, 25-12, 26-28, 25-19 win Tuesday, Aug. 28, over Rend Lake College.

In a three-set victory over St. Clair County on Friday, Gentzler recorded five kills, one block assist and two digs. In a four-set loss to Grand Rapids that same day, Gentzler had seven kills and one block assist.

Gentzler also had eight kills with one solo block and three block assists in a five-set win over Catawba Valley on Saturday. In a 25-22, 25-15, 26-24 victory over Sinclair later that day, she had three kills, one dig and three block assists.

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys cross country standout finished second with a time of 18:53 for Augustana College at the Western Illinois University Early Bird Invite last Friday.

Nick Porter -- The former PBL boys cross country standout finished seventh with a time of 19:35.9 for Bradley University at the Western Illinois University Early Bird Invite last Friday, helping the Braves claim first place with a score of 20 while Augustana placed second with a score of 52.

Kody Harrison -- The 2018 PBL graduate finished 31st with a time of 22:14 for Grinnell College's men's cross country team during the Dutch XC Invite last Friday in Pella, Iowa.

Kassidi Burton -- As of Saturday, the former Tri-Point volleyball standout had seven kills for Kankakee Community College.

Jordan Anderson -- The former PBL football standout recorded eight tackles for Knox College in a 49-24 loss Saturday to Eureka College.

Brandon Scott -- The 2018 PBL graduate had four tackles for Knox on Saturday.

Jake Stevenson -- The 2016 PBL graduate was the starting center for a McKendree University football team that netted 184 rushing yards and 258 passing yards in a 34-28 win Saturday over Northern Michigan.