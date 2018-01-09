Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Football

GCMS Youth Football Juniors win 16-12 over Dwight

Sat, 09/01/2018 - 7:51pm | The Ford County Record
DWIGHT -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Juniors defeated won 16-12 over Dwight on Saturday.
 
The Mighty Mites lost 25-0. There was no Senior game due to Dwight not having a team.
 
The Falcons will host Momence next Saturday.
Categories (3):Prep Sports, Football, Sports

