PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites lost 25-0 to Watseka
Sat, 09/01/2018 - 7:34pm
|
The Ford County Record
WATSEKA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football Mighty Mites team is still looking for its first win after losing 25-0 to Watseka on Saturday.
The Panthers will host Iroquois West at 1 p.m. next Saturday.
