Rantoul/PBL golf ties for fifth in day 1 of Viking Invite

DANVILLE -- Through the first day of the two-day Danville Viking Invite, Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda golf finished fifth.

The Eagles shot a 332 on Friday while Normal U-High finished first with a score of 313.

Trey VanWinkle tied for fifth overall individually with a score of 77.

Noah Shields tied for 14th with a score of 82, Chase Moore tied for 16th with a score of 83 and Eli Remington tied for 36th with a score of 90 to round up Rantoul/PBL's team score.

William Wake tied for 40th with a score of 91 and Casey Dillman shot a 97 for 53rd place.

FRIDAY

DANVILLE VIKING INVITE

1. Normal U-High, 313; 2. Prairie Central, 323; 3. Champaign Central, 330; 4. Bloomington, 331; 5. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 332; 6. Normal West, 341; 7. Mattoon, 350; 8. Champaign Centennial, 364; 9. Danville Schlarman, 378; 10. Mount Zion, 388; 11. Oakwood, 389; 11. Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, 389; 13. Mahomet-Seymour, 391; 14. Danville, 472.

Top individuals

1. Justin McCoy (CCH) 71; 2. T.J. Barger (B) 72; 3. Kosh Kilcullen (PC) 75; 3. D.J. Nelson (UNI) 75; 5. Trey VanWinkle (RPBL) 77; 5. Cody Surma (UHI) 77; 7. Ethan Huynh (UHI) 78; 8. Parker Penn (UHI) 79; 8. Jackson Yoder (UHI) 79; 10. Meade Johnson (MTN) 80; 10. Carter Nowak (PC) 80; 10. Reece Tennison (UHI) 80.

Other Rantoul/PBL results -- T14. Noah Shields, 82; T16. Chase Moore, 83; T36. Eli Remington, 90; T40. William Wake, 91; 53. Casey Dillman, 97.