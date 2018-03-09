Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Boys' Soccer

Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 5-0 over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville

Mon, 09/03/2018 - 9:43pm | The Ford County Record
GEORGETOWN -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 5-0 Monday over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville.
 
Ethan Kasper recorded two keeper saves as the Bunnies pitched their eighth consecutive shutout.
 
Tyler Ricks scored two goals while Evan Hazzard and Graham Voelker each had a goal and an assist. 
 
Caleb Bleich also scored a goal and Andrew Ferguson recorded an assist as the Bunnies scored two goals in the first half and three in the second.
 
Fisher/GCMS recorded 20 shots on goal, led by Bleich with six and Chris Hood with three.
 
Fisher/GCMS 5, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0
F/G 2   3   -- 5
G-RF/W 0   0   -- 0
Goals -- Fisher/GCMS 5 (Tyler Ricks 2, Graham Voelker, Caleb Bleich, Evan Hazzard).
Assists -- Fisher/GCMS 3 (Andrew Ferguson, Graham Voelker, Evan Hazzard).
Shots on goal -- Fisher/GCMS 20 (Caleb Bleich 6, Chris Hood 3, Brodie Doman 2, Alex Minion 2, Graham Voelker 2, Tyler Ricks 2, Parker Rollins, Evan Hazzard, Matthew Tobeck). 
Keeper saves -- Fisher/GCMS 2 (Ethan Kasper 2).
