Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 5-0 over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville

GEORGETOWN -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 5-0 Monday over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville.
Ethan Kasper recorded two keeper saves as the Bunnies pitched their eighth consecutive shutout.
Tyler Ricks scored two goals while Evan Hazzard and Graham Voelker each had a goal and an assist.
Caleb Bleich also scored a goal and Andrew Ferguson recorded an assist as the Bunnies scored two goals in the first half and three in the second.
Fisher/GCMS recorded 20 shots on goal, led by Bleich with six and Chris Hood with three.
Fisher/GCMS 5, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0
F/G 2 3 -- 5
G-RF/W 0 0 -- 0
Goals -- Fisher/GCMS 5 (Tyler Ricks 2, Graham Voelker, Caleb Bleich, Evan Hazzard).
Assists -- Fisher/GCMS 3 (Andrew Ferguson, Graham Voelker, Evan Hazzard).
Shots on goal -- Fisher/GCMS 20 (Caleb Bleich 6, Chris Hood 3, Brodie Doman 2, Alex Minion 2, Graham Voelker 2, Tyler Ricks 2, Parker Rollins, Evan Hazzard, Matthew Tobeck).
Keeper saves -- Fisher/GCMS 2 (Ethan Kasper 2).
