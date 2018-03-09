Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 5-0 over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville

GEORGETOWN -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 5-0 Monday over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville.

Ethan Kasper recorded two keeper saves as the Bunnies pitched their eighth consecutive shutout.

Tyler Ricks scored two goals while Evan Hazzard and Graham Voelker each had a goal and an assist.

Caleb Bleich also scored a goal and Andrew Ferguson recorded an assist as the Bunnies scored two goals in the first half and three in the second.

Fisher/GCMS recorded 20 shots on goal, led by Bleich with six and Chris Hood with three.

Fisher/GCMS 5, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0

F/G 2 3 -- 5

G-RF/W 0 0 -- 0

Goals -- Fisher/GCMS 5 (Tyler Ricks 2, Graham Voelker, Caleb Bleich, Evan Hazzard).

Assists -- Fisher/GCMS 3 (Andrew Ferguson, Graham Voelker, Evan Hazzard).

Shots on goal -- Fisher/GCMS 20 (Caleb Bleich 6, Chris Hood 3, Brodie Doman 2, Alex Minion 2, Graham Voelker 2, Tyler Ricks 2, Parker Rollins, Evan Hazzard, Matthew Tobeck).

Keeper saves -- Fisher/GCMS 2 (Ethan Kasper 2).