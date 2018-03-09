PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School varsity football team enters week three against Iroquois West on a winning note after a victory in week two put it at the .500 mark.

"Last Friday was a big win for us, but now, after we watched (that film) on Saturday, we've moved on to Iroquois West, and that is our total focus right now," PBL head coach Jeff Graham said.

The 26-8 victory over Georgetown-Ridge Farm did not come without a price.

Junior running back/linebacker Drake Schrodt went out of last Friday's game against G-RF with an injury, and will be out for the season. Prior to the start of the season, the Panthers lost junior wideout/defensive end Colton Coy for the year due to injury as well.

Both were potential two-way starters, according to Graham.

"I've got to give credit to our kids because we're not as deep as we have been in the past. (Having) a couple of injuries hurts us, and that's something our kids have to play through," Graham said.

"Some kids have to really step up and get it done, and our kids will. Our kids' attitude is phenomenal. They will play anywhere for the betterment of the team. That's what I love about this group -- they're about the team, and not themselves."

Junior Gunner Belt replaced sophomore Gavin Coplea at quarterback last Friday and threw for three touchdowns against G-RF.

As of Monday, Coplea had not been cleared to play by trainers.

"Hopefully, we can get him back, and then we'll go from there," Graham said.

Iroquois West, meanwhile, will enter Paxton seeking its first win under first-year head coach Cameron Stone.

"They play really hard. They play to the whistle. The record's not, in my opinion, reflective of the effort that they put onto the football field," Graham said.

The Raiders lost 29-0 last Friday to Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac as the IW defense yielded 264 yards to the Cornjerkers.

"Iroquois West comes off the ball really well. They've always been hitters. They like to hit. They've just always been that way, and it's no exception this year," Graham said. "I know the record doesn't indicate it, but watching them on film, they play to the whistle, and they play hard. They have some guys who have been playing since freshman or sophomore year who are seniors now."

In a 34-19 loss to Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin in week one, Nolan Ahlden finished with 22 carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns for IW. Tibaldo Alvarez also threw a touchdown pass.

"Coach (Cameron) Stone has changed up their offense, and they run a lot of misdirection out of the spread. Alvarez does a really nice job of selling his fakes," Graham said. "They motion and just do a lot of misdirection, and do a really nice job at it.

"They can get to a slot, or come back with Ahlden or a quarterback keeper. They do a really nice job up front. They come off the ball, and they play hard to the whistle."