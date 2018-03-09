Week 3 football predictions from the so-called experts

1. Monticello (2-0) at St. Thomas More (1-1), 7 p.m.
2. Olympia (0-2) at Rantoul (0-2), 7 p.m.
3. Prairie Central (2-0) at Unity (0-2), 7 p.m.
4. St. Joseph-Ogden (2-0) at Bloomington Central Catholic (0-2), 7 p.m.
5. Chillicothe IVC (1-1) vs. Pontiac (2-0)
6. Heyworth (1-1) at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (2-0), 7 p.m.
7. Iroquois West (0-2) at Paxton-Buckley-Loda (1-1), 7 p.m.
8. Arcola (1-1) at Cumberland (2-0)
9. Fisher (2-0) at Tri-Valley (1-1), 7 p.m.
10. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (2-0) at Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac (1-1), 7 p.m.
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (17-3)
Monticello
Rantoul
Prairie Central
SJ-O
Pontiac
GCMS
PBL
Arcola
Tri-Valley
BHRA
So far, the season is playing out as scheduled for GCMS -- which was ranked No. 3 in Class 1A last week -- with two wins against teams that are now 1-1. The Falcons' win streak continues with a win in their home opener. Meanwhile, after an impressive win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm, PBL climbs over .500 with a home win over winless Iroquois West.
Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (17-3)
Monticello
Rantoul
Prairie Central
SJ-O
Pontiac
GCMS
PBL
Cumberland
Fisher
BHRA
Paxton-Buckley-Loda picks up a big hometown win over Iroquois West to go 2-1.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (16-4)
Monticello
Rantoul
Prairie Central
SJ-O
Pontiac
GCMS
PBL
Arcola
Fisher
BHRA
Impressive road wins for PBL and GCMS in Week 2. Both programs continue on their upward trend this Friday, with Jeff Graham’s Panthers taking care of Iroquois West in their Sangamon Valley Conference opener, while Mike Allen’s Falcons move to 3-0 by taking care of Heyworth in GCMS’ first home game since winning a state title last year.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (15-5)
Monticello
Rantoul
Unity
SJ-O
IVC
GCMS
PBL
Arcola
Tri-Valley
BHRA
Just as they did last year, count on the Eagles to take down Olympia in Illini Prairie action.
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (12-8)
Monticello
Rantoul
Prairie Central
BCC
Pontiac
GCMS
PBL
Arcola
Tri-Valley
BHRA
Interesting test for conference contention between St. Joseph-Ogden and Bloomington Central Catholic in Week 3.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (18-2)
Monticello
Rantoul
Prairie Central
BCC
Pontiac
GCMS
PBL
Arcola
Tri-Valley
BHRA
It’s early, but a win this week would keep Prairie Central in the running for the Illini Prairie title after last year’s fifth-place finish. Meanwhile in the LOVC, Arcola probably has something to prove after last week’s Cola Wars.
