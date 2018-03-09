Week 3 football predictions from the so-called experts

1. Monticello (2-0) at St. Thomas More (1-1), 7 p.m.

2. Olympia (0-2) at Rantoul (0-2), 7 p.m.

3. Prairie Central (2-0) at Unity (0-2), 7 p.m.

4. St. Joseph-Ogden (2-0) at Bloomington Central Catholic (0-2), 7 p.m.

5. Chillicothe IVC (1-1) vs. Pontiac (2-0)

6. Heyworth (1-1) at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (2-0), 7 p.m.

7. Iroquois West (0-2) at Paxton-Buckley-Loda (1-1), 7 p.m.

8. Arcola (1-1) at Cumberland (2-0)

9. Fisher (2-0) at Tri-Valley (1-1), 7 p.m.

10. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (2-0) at Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac (1-1), 7 p.m.

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (17-3)

Monticello

Rantoul

Prairie Central

SJ-O

Pontiac

GCMS

PBL

Arcola

Tri-Valley

BHRA

So far, the season is playing out as scheduled for GCMS -- which was ranked No. 3 in Class 1A last week -- with two wins against teams that are now 1-1. The Falcons' win streak continues with a win in their home opener. Meanwhile, after an impressive win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm, PBL climbs over .500 with a home win over winless Iroquois West.

Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (17-3)

Monticello

Rantoul

Prairie Central

SJ-O

Pontiac

GCMS

PBL

Cumberland

Fisher

BHRA

Paxton-Buckley-Loda picks up a big hometown win over Iroquois West to go 2-1.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (16-4)

Monticello

Rantoul

Prairie Central

SJ-O

Pontiac

GCMS

PBL

Arcola

Fisher

BHRA

Impressive road wins for PBL and GCMS in Week 2. Both programs continue on their upward trend this Friday, with Jeff Graham’s Panthers taking care of Iroquois West in their Sangamon Valley Conference opener, while Mike Allen’s Falcons move to 3-0 by taking care of Heyworth in GCMS’ first home game since winning a state title last year.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (15-5)

Monticello

Rantoul

Unity

SJ-O

IVC

GCMS

PBL

Arcola

Tri-Valley

BHRA

Just as they did last year, count on the Eagles to take down Olympia in Illini Prairie action.

Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (12-8)

Monticello

Rantoul

Prairie Central

BCC

Pontiac

GCMS

PBL

Arcola

Tri-Valley

BHRA

Interesting test for conference contention between St. Joseph-Ogden and Bloomington Central Catholic in Week 3.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (18-2)

Monticello

Rantoul

Prairie Central

BCC

Pontiac

GCMS

PBL

Arcola

Tri-Valley

BHRA

It’s early, but a win this week would keep Prairie Central in the running for the Illini Prairie title after last year’s fifth-place finish. Meanwhile in the LOVC, Arcola probably has something to prove after last week’s Cola Wars.