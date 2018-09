FISHER -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 2-1 Tuesday over St. Joseph-Ogden.

The Bunnies tallied a go-ahead goal in the first half before each team scored a goal in the second half.

Fisher/GCMS 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 1

At Fisher

SJO 0 1 -- 1

F/G 1 1 -- 2