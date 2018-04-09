GCMS tennis loses 6-3 to Champaign Central

CHAMPAIGN -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team lost 6-3 to Champaign Central on Saturday, but swept through the doubles matches.

"All the girls played very well on Saturday," GCMS head coach Cindy Petersen said. "They were doing a great job of placing the ball and defending their serves. I'm very proud of them."

Paige Shelton/Summer Roesch won the No. 1 doubles match for the Falcons. After falling behind 5-3, they rallied to tie the match 8-8 before winning via 7-5 tiebreaker.

"They stayed focused and came back in an exciting match," Petersen said. "They kept their composure and were able to secure the win."

Alayna Miller/Lanie Celeschi won 8-3 in the No. 2 doubles match and Riley Cushman/Grace Christensen won 8-6 in the No. 3 doubles match.

The closes matches on the singles' side were Miller's 8-4 loss to Connie Yun in the No. 1 singles match and an 8-6 loss by Riley Cushman to Ally Derner in the No. 6 singles match.

In exhibitions, Katy Quinley/Lexi Darbutt won 6-2.

"We keep seeing improvements in every match and will continue to work on our games," Petersen said.

Champaign Central def. GCMS 6-3

At Champaign

SINGLES

Connie Yun (CC) def. Alayna Miller, 8-4

Ally Derner (CC) def. Riley Cushman, 8-6

DOUBLES

Paige Shelton/Summer Roesch (GCMS) def. Schmit/Alexander, 8-8(7-5)

Alayna Miller/Lanie Celeschi (GCMS) def. LeGrande/Reaes, 8-3

Riley Cushman/Grace Christensen (GCMS) def. Skiles/Hopping, 8-6

EXHIBITION

Katy Quinley/Lexi Darbutt, 6-2