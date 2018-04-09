GCMS volleyball loses 25-9, 25-12

FLANAGAN -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team lost 25-9, 25-12 Tuesday to Flanagan-Cornell.
Jessica Freehill led the Falcons (0-4) in kills with four while Madi Eberle had 10 digs and Mady Schutte had eight assists.
For Flanagan-Cornell (6-4-1), Rachel Harrison had eight kills and Molly Garretson had three aces.
Flanagan-Cornell 25-9, 25-12
At Flanagan
For GCMS (0-4), kills: Jessica Freehill 4; digs: Madi Eberle 10; assists: Mady Schutte 8.
For Flanagan-Cornell (6-4-1), kills: Rachel Harrison 8; aces: Molly Garretson 3; blocks: Kayla VanWeelden; digs: Regan Reed 6, Harrison 6; assists: Madelyn Farney 8, Alexis Howell 8.
