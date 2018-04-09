PBL boys cross country places fourth in Cowchip Classic

CHRISMAN — It is, as most coaches call it, unique and fun — but most of all, it is competitive.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda did what many teams in the area did on Saturday as they made the journey to Chrisman for the Cowchip Classic, which features seven flight races for the varsity boys and seven for the varsity girls instead of the traditional two varsity races.

It gave the Panthers a chance to run their athletes against their counterparts from other teams. Ryder James, the Panther freshman, had a chance to test his talents against the other top runners from each team, and he finished the three mile race in 16 minutes, 51.51 seconds. He was sixth in the first flight and was named the top freshman male competitor of the meet.

“I am happy with how both squads battled today,” said Dustin Franckey, PBL’s head coach. “We had four freshmen in the slots today. Ryder ran outstanding today. This race shows them where they are at. This race helps put it into perspective. They are running against other number five runners, not getting blown away by the number ones from other teams.

The freshman led the Panthers to a fourth-place finish as they had 38 points. Monticello won the boys team title with eight points. The Panthers placed six of their seven competitors in the top five and everyone was in the top 10.

Daniel Busby, the team’s seventh runner, took fourth in his flight, running a 19:36.73 for three miles. Trevor Morse, Erik Reck and Keegan Busboom — who ran in the fourth, fifth and sixth flights, respectively — all took fifth place. Morse finished the race in 18:30.20, while Reck, a senior, finished in 18:50.02. Busboom entered the chute at 19:22.06.

Jordan Giese, the second runner, and Jesse Barfield, the third runner, took seventh and 10th in their respective races. Giese, like James, broke 18:00, finishing in 17:47.80. Barfield ran an 18:37.43.

While the girls did not have full team on the varsity level, they ran six girls in the different flight races, but did not have a team score as they did not have a finisher in the second flight. Unity won the girl’s team title with eight points.

Evie Ellis was the top runner for the Panther girls, running in the first flight. Her three-mile time was almost four minutes better than another Panther. In the championship flight, Ellis finished sixth in 20:39.69.

Lorena Arenett, Hope Johnson and Alyssa Hofer also cracked the top 10 in their respective flights. In the third flight, Arenett took ninth in 24:20.76, while Johnson was eighth in the seventh flight, entering the chute at 26:01.43. Hofer, the fifth flight runner, was 10th in 25:41.49. Gracie Smith (fourth flight) and Olivia Wilson (sixth flight) both placed 11th. Smith finished in 26:59.84, while Wilson crossed the finish line in 27:45.77.

“We battled today,” said Franckey. “Lorena had a banged up ankle today, but ran an excellent race and time. The athletes had a chance to see what it was like to manage themselves a little bit. They had different races at different times. I am interested to see how the team scores pan out for everyone.”