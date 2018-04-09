PAXTON -- Paxton-Buckley-Loda head volleyball coach Lindsay Stalowy did not declare a moral victory for her team.

The Panthers lost 25-22, 26-24 Tuesday to St. Thomas More, which is the defending IHSA Class 2A state champion and improved to 6-0 with the victory.

“It was a close match, (but) I don't feel like we were playing with the same intensity as we have been in the last two weeks," Stalowy said. "I'm a little disappointed in our showing tonight. I'm glad we kept it close, but the hope is always to come away with a win.”

The loss came one day after a day off school due to the Labor Day holiday, and five days after the Panthers' two-set win over Watseka.

“I'm not quite sure, butit felt like it was dead. We talk about it in our huddles and quite a few timeouts, and we were all in agreement that it was just pretty quiet on our end," Stalowy said. "We needed to wake up, and before we did, it was too late. Our last match against Watseka, it was pretty noisy in here, so to turn around and play just as tough of an opponent in STM and not see that excitement is frustrating.”

St. Thomas More took a 2-0 lead in game one before PBL (6-2) scored three straight points to take a 3-2. After the Sabers took a 4-3 advantage, Brooke Walder recorded a kill to give PBL the lead back at 5-4.

STM reclaimed the lead at 8-6 before PBL scored four of the next five points to take a 10-9 lead. The Sabers led 13-10 before Lexi Johnson recorded a block and Addison Oyer recorded a kill to cut PBL's deficit to 13-12.

STM reclaimed the lead at 18-15 before Johnson scoreded a kill to cut the Panthers' deficit to 18-17 and tallied another kill to extend a PBL lead to 20-18.

After STM sided out to tie the game and reclaimed the lead with their 22nd point, Allie Trame recorded two kills and Maris Green tallied another kill to help the Sabers score the next three points to clinch the game-one win.

Makayla Klann -- who recorded an ace, an assist and eight digs -- tallied an ace to give PBL a 7-6 lead in game two.

“She stepped up last year for us when we needed her, so this year, it's her spot to shine again," Stalowy said. "She's a quick girl. She communicates. She knows the game. She shows up in the summer to everything, so she's just the all-around package.”

Abbie Schmidt -- who had 14 assists, a kill and four digs -- recorded a kill to give the Panthers an 8-7 lead and a block to extend the advantage to 9-7.

Oyer -- who had five fills, one block and two digs -- recorded a block to make the score 13-10.

“I think she's going to be one of those girls who just continues to get better," Stalowy said. "She works in the offseason, and for being the only freshman on the varsity – (being) thrown to the wolves – she's adjusted quite well.”

A kill by Kayla Brandon tied the game at 15-15 for STM before she tallied a block to give the Sabers the lead.

Another kill by Brandon made the score 19-16 in favor of STM before Walder and Brandon exchanged a kill to make the score 20-17.

Oyer recorded a kill to cut a PBL deficit to 23-22 before the Panthers scored the next point to tie the game at 23-23.

A kill by Trame gave STM a 24-23 lead. After PBL sided out to tie the game at 24-24, the Sabers reclaimed the lead at 25-24 and Brandon recorded a kill to clinch the match via STM's 26th point.

“(Allie Trame) and (Kayla Brandon) are really great players all around, but we knew that coming in, so of course they were going to earn points off of us," Stalowy said. "We just wanted to diminish the number of points they were going to score off of us, and I expected a little bit more on our end.”

The Panthers will travel to Clifton Central on Thursday and Prairie Central on Monday before hosting St. Joseph-Ogden next Tuesday, traveling to Cissna Park on Thursday, Sept. 13, and Tri-Valley on Monday, Sept. 20.

“Our goal is to get back on our feet and play PBL volleyball the same way we have been the past two weeks – to find our energy and consistent ground, and swing away," Stalowy said.

St. Thomas More def. PBL 25-22, 26-24

At Paxton

For PBL (6-2), kills: Addison Oyer 5, Lexi Johnson 3, Aubree Bruns 3, Brooke Walder 2, Abbie Schmidt; aces: Johnson, Makayla Klann; blocks: Oyer; digs: Klann 8, Jolee Hastings 6, Schmidt 4, Bruns 3, Oyer 2, Katelyn Crabb 2, Johnson, Jasmine Miles; assists: Schmidt 14, Makayla Klann.