GCMS boys golf defeats Monticello 166-194

Wed, 09/05/2018 - 10:22pm | The News-Gazette
GCMS’s Connor Birky swings during Wednesday’s meet.

At Gibson City. Connor Birky tied a school record held most recently by Christopher Witteman with a 3-under par 33 to lead Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley past Monticello 166-194 in a match played at Railside. The victory raised the Falcons’ record to 10-1. Matt Hunt fired a 40 for the Falcons. Braden Roesch shot a 43 for GCMS while Tanner Buehnerkemper also scored a 43 and Draelin Riden shot a 45 for the Sages.

BOYS
At Railside
GCMS 166, Monticello 194
TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS
1. Birky (G) 33; 2. Hunt (G) 40; 3. Roesch (G) 43; 3. Buehnerkemper (M) 43; 5. Riden (M) 45

