GCMS boys golf defeats Monticello 166-194

At Gibson City. Connor Birky tied a school record held most recently by Christopher Witteman with a 3-under par 33 to lead Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley past Monticello 166-194 in a match played at Railside. The victory raised the Falcons’ record to 10-1. Matt Hunt fired a 40 for the Falcons. Braden Roesch shot a 43 for GCMS while Tanner Buehnerkemper also scored a 43 and Draelin Riden shot a 45 for the Sages.



BOYS

At Railside

GCMS 166, Monticello 194

TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS

1. Birky (G) 33; 2. Hunt (G) 40; 3. Roesch (G) 43; 3. Buehnerkemper (M) 43; 5. Riden (M) 45