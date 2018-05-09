GCMS girls golf places second at triangular meet in Monticello

MONTICELLO -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls golf team placed second in a triangular meet Wednesday at Monticello Country Club.

The Falcons shot a 184 while St. Thomas More (174) and Monticello (190) finished first and third, respectively.

GCMS's Shannon Spangler won medalist honors with a score of 40 while Megan Moody shot a 45, Abby Spiller shot a 47 and Katie Johnson shot a 52 to round up the Falcons' team score. Katie Kamman (54) and Hattie Parsons (56) also participated for GCMS.

Alaina Bowie shot a 41 to lead STM while Ashley Long also shot a 41 for Monticello.

At Monticello Country Club

Team scores

1. St. Thomas More, 174; 2. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 184; 3. Monticello, 190.

Top individuals

1. Shannon Spangler (GCMS) 40; 2. Alaina Bowie (STM) 41; 2. Ashley Long (MON) 41; 4. Molly Stringer (MON) 42; 5. Maeve Kirby (STM) 43.

Other GCMS results -- Megan Moody, 45; Abby Spiller, 47; Katie Johnson, 52; Katie Kamman, 54; Hattie Parsons, 56.