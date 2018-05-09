GCMS tennis loses 7-2 to Danville

DANVILLE -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team lost 7-2 Tuesday to Danville.

Payton Beach/Summer Roesch defeated Blanca Rubio/Kedzic Griffin 8-4 in the No. 2 doubles match and Alayna Miller/Lanie Celeschi defeated Anabella Topia/Emma Martin 8-6 in the No. 3 doubles match for the GCMS.

In exhibitions, Madison Brewer won 6-5, Grace Christensen/Katie Quinley won 8-5, Lexi Darbutt won 6-4, Grace Christensen/Riley Cushman won 8-6 and Rachel Quinley/Katie Quinley won 6-1.

"Danville has been a power house in tennis for many years. It was nice to get some wins off a worthy opponent," GCMS head coach Cindy Petersen said. "We look to keep improving in every match and so far the girls are doing that every time they step on the courts."

Danville 7, GCMS 2

At Danville

DOUBLES

Payton Beach/Summer Roesch (GCMS) def. Blanca Rubio/Kedzic Griffin, 8-4

Alayna Miller/Lanie Celeschi def. Anabella Topia/Emma Martin, 8-6

EXHIBITIONS

Madison Brewer (GCMS) won 6-5

Grace Christensen/Katie Quinley (GCMS) won 8-5

Lexi Darbutt (GCMS) won 6-4

Grace Christensen/Riley Cushman (GCMS) won 8-6

Rachel Quinley/Katie Quinley (GCMS) won 6-1