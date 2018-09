FAIRBURY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior HIgh School softball team ended its season with an 11-0 loss to Prairie Central in an IESA Class AA regional quarterfinal game on Wednesday.

Araya Stack and Bailey Bruns each went 1-for-2 while Stack was also the losing pitcher.

Prairie Central 11, PBL 0

PBL 000 00 -- 0 2 3

PC 380 0x -- 11 7 1

L -- Stack.

PBL -- Araya Stack 1-2, BB. Bailey Bruns 1-2.