RantoulPBL golf defeats Prairie Central

RANTOUL -- The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda golf team won 166-170 Tuesday over Prairie Central.

Trey VanWinkle won medalist honors with a score of 39 while Eagles teammate Chase Moore tied for third with a score of 40.

William Wake and Eli Remington shot a 45 and 46, respectively, to complete Rantoul/PBL's team score while Casey Dillman and Noah Shields each shot a 47.

Rantoul/PBL 166, Prairie Central 170

Top individuals

1. Trey VanWinkle (RPBL) 39; 1. Nowak (PC) 39; 3. Chase Moore (RPBL) 40; 3. Kilkullen (PC) 40.

Other Rantoul/PBL results -- William Wake, 45; Eli Remington, 46; Casey Dillman, 47; Noah Shields, 47.