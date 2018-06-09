Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 5-0 over Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

FISHER -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team put 30 shots on goal in a 5-0 victory over Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.

Caleb Bleich scord twice in the first half to lead the Bunnies (10-0) to the shutout win. Parker Rollins also scored for Fisher/GCMS in the first half as Alex Minion was credited with two assists and Evan Hazzard also had an assist.

In the second half, William Shook scored an unassisted goal and Tyler Freehill assisted Graham Voelker on another goal.

Brandon Lindstrom had 18 saves for ALAH (1-5-1).

Fisher/GCMS 5, ALAH 0

Fisher/GCMS 3 2 —5

ALAH 0 0 —0

First half: Fisher/GCMS — Rollins (Minion), Bleich (Minion), Bleich (Hazzard)

Second half: Fisher/GCMS — Shook (ua), Voelker (Freehill).