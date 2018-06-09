GCMS girls golf loses 184-193 to Eureka

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls golf team lost 184-193 to Eureka on Thursday.

Shannon Spangler led the Falcons by placing third with a score of 41 while Megan Moody shot a 45, Katie Kamman shot a 47 and Hattie Parsons and Abby Spiller each shot a 58. Katie Johnson also participated for GCMS's varsity team with a score of 60.

Skyler Funk shot a 59 for the GCMS junior varsity eam while Sydney Funk and Gabby Dammkoehler shot a 63 and 69, respectively.

At Railside

Team scores

1. Eureka 184; 2. GCMS 193; Flanagan-Cornell NS; Armstrong-Potomac NS.

Top individuals

1. Carolyn Pacocha (EUR) 41; 2. Allison Pacocha (EUR) 42; 3. Shannon Spangler (GCMS) 43.

GCMS varsity results -- Megan Moody, 45; Katie Kamman, 47; Hattie Parsons, 58; Abby Spiller, 58; Katie Johnson, 60.

GCMS JV results -- Skyler Funk, 59; Sydney Funk, 63; Gabby Dammkoehler, 69.