GCMS volleyball wins 25-18, 25-11 over Fisher

Thu, 09/06/2018 - 8:57pm | The Ford County Record
GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team earned its first win of the season via 25-18, 25-11 score over Fisher on Thursday.
 
Jessica Freehill led the Falcons (1-4, 1-2 Heart of Illinois Conference) in kills with eight while Mady Schutte had five aces and 12 assists and Madison Eberle had 13 digs.
 
GCMS def. Fisher 25-18, 25-11
At Gibson City
For GCMS (1-4, 1-2), kills: Jessica Freehill 8; aces: Mady Schutte 5; digs: Madison Eberle 13; assists: Mady Schutte 12.
