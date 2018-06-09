GCMS volleyball wins 25-18, 25-11 over Fisher

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team earned its first win of the season via 25-18, 25-11 score over Fisher on Thursday.

Jessica Freehill led the Falcons (1-4, 1-2 Heart of Illinois Conference) in kills with eight while Mady Schutte had five aces and 12 assists and Madison Eberle had 13 digs.

At Gibson City

