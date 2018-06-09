'I really love to represent Paxton': Tom Meents to be inducted into PBL Hall of Fame

Tom Meents finished second and third in the racing and freestyle competitions, respectively, at the Monster Jam World Finals held March 20-22 in Las Vegas.

PAXTON -- No matter how far he travels, Tom Meents always has a place to call home.

The Paxton native and lifetime resident -- who is an 11-time Monster Jam World Finals champion -- will be inducted into the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Alumni Hall of Fame later this month.

"I'm very humbled. I'm excited. I really love to represent Paxton. I like everything about this town and, certainly, the school system," Meents said. "I'm thankful for the PBL school board and for the (Education) Committee. It's all good stuff. I'm happy for the opportunity."

The next month, Meents will perform in Australia -- and possibly meet some more fans across the world.

"When I go to an event that's 15-20 hour flight away, and a kid has a sign for me to sign, and I put my name, then you realize that someone is following you and knows you by name, that shows me that I have a big influence on a lot of people around the world," Meents said. "That's pretty special."

After all his flights on an airplane -- and in his Maximum Destruction truck -- Meents returns to his home in Paxton.

"I've never looked anywhere else. I love being a resident here. I've been to many places all over the world, and I really feel strongly about our school system and about the great opportunities that are here in this small community," Meents said. I love the residence. The people here are hard working and are always willing to help, whether it's the mayor or the police force or any of the neighbors I have. They're very helpful."

***

Meents is a 1985 graduate of Paxton High School.

"I had a great group of classmates that I graduated with and played football with," Meents said. "It was a special time."

Along with being a member of Paxton's 1984 Class 2A state runner-up football team, Meents was also a part of the school's FFA organization while taking power mechanics and welding classes.

"I learned a lot over there being a part of the shop classes and everything I could in high school," Meents said. "Those things really helped me get started on career, too."

After graduation, Meents worked as a mechanic at a dealership in Rantoul while also working on a racing truck in his father's garage. He would race the truck, which he named Shake Me.

"I worked as a mechanic on cars for a long time. I learned a lot from my father in many ways," Meents said. "We did that for years, and made a lot of noise for the neighbors. My father really helped me get involved in motorsports and taught me a lot about cars and vehicles, and how to make them work."

Bill Meents, Tom's father, is retired and still living in Paxton.

"You still find him around town in all the coffee shops," Tom Meents said.

As part of his inductee festivities, Tom Meents will address the high school’s student body at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 27 and will then ride in the homecoming parade prior to the induction ceremony later that evening at Zimmerman Field.

His speech to the student body will include some life lessons.

"I cherish those moments (in high school), but I want future graduates to do everything they can do and decide what they love to do and work hard think for themselves," Meents said. "Looking back now, I think the key to being successful is staying committed. No matter what you do in life, you never get anything quickly handed to you. If you really want to be successful at it, you have to have an extreme passion and love for it and stay committed."

Such lessons were learned by Meents during his early years in mud racing.

"I started dreaming of doing bigger, better things, but it was never easy. We never had enough money. Sometimes, we didn't have enough time," Meents said. "We used to work very long hours in the shed getting stuff ready to go to these different events. Throughout that time, I figured out how to get better at my job every day and how to make others around me, whether it's other drivers or other crew members. That's really what's been my secret to success.

"I spent a lot of long, late nights working on mud trucks, and then later, monster trucks. We did all this work at work, and then we'd work late at night, and then we'd travel long distances on the weekends to compete."

***

In 1988, Meents caught his first big chance to be on television as he participated in a USHRA mud-racing event in Pittsburgh that was televised on ESPN2.

"Back in those days, it was a big channel. There weren't 250 stations on cable. There were about 20," Meents said. "I'll never forget that time. I had this big opportunity, and I wanted to make a big impact somehow, someway."

Meents ran the second-quickest time, and rolled over at the end -- which, according to Meents, "was very unheard of" in mud racing.

"A lot of people figured out who I was," Meents said. "It was a big moment in my life. It's funny looking back now, but it was a pretty pretty memorable, great event."

After winning the NMRO Open Class championship in 1992, Meents teamed up with Paul Shafer to drive Shafer's Mud Patrol vehicle. Meents won the NMRO Class 5 championship in 1993 and 1994 as well as the Class 6 championship in 1993.

In 1997, Meents earned a victory in the USHRA U.S. Truck Fest.

"He was looking to add a second truck on his team, and then he gave me the opportunity of a lifetime," Meents said.

Meents helped Shafer build a new Monster Patrol, then bought old truck from him. In 1999, Meents was commissioned by PACE Motor Sports to run the Bulldozer monster truck.

In his first event with Bulldozer, Meents defeated Dennis Anderson, driver of Grave Digger, on national television.

Meents continued driving Bulldozer before 2000, when Clear Channel, which owned Monster Jam, commissioned Meents to drive a new truck -- Goldberg, named and themed after the World Championship Wrestling (WCW) wrestler.

With Goldberg, Meents won the inaugural Monster Jam World Finals racing championship in 2000, and completed a full sweep of the event in 2001, winning racing and freestyle.

When WCW folded two days after the 2001 World Finals, Meents debuted Team Meents, which was a repaint of Goldberg with a similar design and lettering style. Meents again swept the World Finals in 2002 with this truck.

In 2003, the truck got a brand new image with the debut of Maximum Destruction, a truck that Meents has driven ever since.

Overall, Meents' 11 Monster Jam World Finals championships include six in racing and five in freestyle.

Meents was the first person to attempt the monster truck backflip.

He landed a perfect backflip at his shop in Paxton, but the rear king pins broke off. When Meents attempted it in public at the Monster Jam World Finals in 2009, he over-rotated and landed exactly on the tailgate, then rolled over backwards onto the roof.

"Unfortunately, when i did it at the World Finals, I over-rotated it," Meents said. "I made it, but I wasn't able to stop it, i guess."

Meents became the first person to complete a double backflip at World Finals 14 during an encore in 2013, celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the Maximum Destruction truck.

On June 13, 2015, Meents attempted a never-done-before front-flip of a Monster Jam truck -- which would have established a Guinness World Records title -- at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Meents landed the first front-flip on a monster truck, but just missed establishing a new Guinness World Records title.

He completed a full forward rotation, landing on Max-D’s rear tires. However, he bounced into an over-rotation so that his front tires did not hit the ground, as required by the Guinness World Records guidelines.

"It was a great attempt. I went really well. I proved to the world that it could be done. Nobody ever dreamed it could, and that was a big moment. I had several successful moments like that, and I've got a couple more coming up that I'm working on designing. I can't wait to show it to the world," Meents said.

"It's going to be even bigger and better than anyone has attempted before. That's what really lights my fire anymore -- doing stuff in a Monster Jam truck that, 25 years ago, I never thought was possible and, I think, modern-day fans believe is not possible now."

Meents said he is still looking for his 12th Monster Jam World Finals title.

"I'm still competing today, and I'm not looking to stop anytime soon. That day will come, but not now," Meents said. "I sure would like to win one more. It's tougher than ever. There's so much great talent. It's going to be a big moment when I can get that done. I have the ability, like many people. I just need a little luck."

Meanwhile, Meents has two sons -- Colton and Jared -- driving for Maximum Destruction.

"Colton's going to carry on the tradition for me someday," Meents said. "I'm really looking forward to him having a long-standing, glorious career as well."

***

During homecoming festivities, Meents will be briefly recognized prior to PBL High School’s homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 28.

"I'm looking forward to it. Sure, I had a dream to drive 12,000-pound trucks for a living, and that was a far-off, distant dream, but before I did that, I never thought I would be representing a brand of Monster Jam or representing this great little town or even being inducted into the PBL Hall of Fame," Meents said. "None of that was a part of the dream, so it's really cool for me to see it come full circle."

Meents is joined in the PBL Hall of Fame's 2018 induction class by Buckley-Loda grad Carmen Gronewold. However, only Meents is expected to attend the ceremony and other events planned around it, as Gronewold has a prior commitment and will be unable to attend, PBL High School Principal Travis Duley said.

"It's a great honor to share this nomination and entry into the PBL Hall of Fame with Carmen Gronewold. She's very deserving," Meents said. "She's done a lot of great stuff for a lot of people. To see the stuff she's done, it's very exciting and an honor to share the stage with her in spirit."