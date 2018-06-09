PBL volleyball wins in two sets over Clifton Central

CLIFTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball team won 25-14, 25-15 Thursday over Clifton Central.

Addison Oyer led the Panthers (7-2, 2-0 Sangamon Valley Conference) in kills with seven while Lexi Johnson had four kills, three aces and one dig and Aubree Bruns had three kills, one ace and two digs.

Abbie Schmidt had four aces, 13 assists and four digs while Katelyn Crabb had three aces and one dig and Makayla Klann had five digs, one ace and one assist.

At Clifton

For PBL (7-2, 2-0), blocks: Bruns, Jasmine Miles, Walder; digs: Madi Peden 2, Maria Lemenager 2, Jolee Hastings; assists: Makenna Klann.