GCMS football wins 57-0 over Heyworth

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football team remains undefeated after defeating Heyworth 57-0.

Payton Kean scored on a 49-yard touchdown run with 7:05 left in the opening quarter and Jared Trantina scored from 7 and 8 yards out with 5:55 and 2:20, respectively, remaining in the first quarter.

Five seconds into the second quarter, Nathan Garard connected with Bryce Barnes for a 4-yard touchdown pass before scampering for an 11-yard touchdown with 6:55 left in the second quarter. With 2:10 remaining in the first half, Trantina scored from 19 yards out.

Cade Elliott scored on a 16-yard touchdown run with 11:50 left in the fourth quarter before Isaiah Chatman recorded a tackle to give GCMS a safety with 9:02 left and Aiden Laughery scored from 28 yards out with 7:25 remaining in the game.

Garard completed 7-of-10 pass attempts for 139 yards while Trantina rushed for 91 yards on 13 carries as the Falcons produced 283 yards on the ground.

Josh Bleich had seven tackles and one sack for a GCMS defense that held Heyworth to minus-35 yards rushing and no yards passing en route to pitching its second shutout of the season.

GCMS 57, Heyworth 0

HEY 0 0 0 0 — 0

GCMS 20 21 0 16 — 57

Scoring summary

G — Kean 49 run (Freehill kick)

G — Trantina 7 run (kick failed)

G — Trantina 8 run (Freehill kick)

G — Barnes 4 pass from Garard (Freehill kick)

G — Garard 11 run (Freehill kick)

G — Trantina 19 run (Freehill kick)

G — Elliott 16 run (Freehill kick)

G — Safety

G — Laughery 28 run (Freehill kick)

Individual stats

RUSHING — HEY 28-(-35). GCMS 35-283 (Trantina 13-91).

PASSING — HEY 0-6-0. GCMS 7-10-139 (Garard 7-10-139).

TACKLES — GCMS (Bleich 7).

SACKS — GCMS (Bleich).