GCMS tennis defeats Coal City 4-3

COAL CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team won 4-3 over Coal City on Thursday.

The Falcons singles match winners were Jessica Mueller, who won the No. 3 singles match 6-3, 7-5, and Emma Kurtenbach, who won 6-4, 0-6, 10-5 in the No. 2 singles match.

In doubles, Payton Beach/Summer Roesch won 6-4, 6-2, and Kurtenbach/Riley Cushman won 6-2, 7-5.

"It was very close throughout the night, even the games we lost went to tie-break sets," GCMS head coach Cindy Petersen said. "It is always great to play a school that is comparable in enrollment. It tends to be very competitive for both teams. It was wonderful to get that first team win under our belts.

"I know it is going to fuel the girls to continue working hard in practice. It was definitely a boost for the mental part of our games. Now we get ready for two home meets next week against Mahomet and Urbana, both worthy opponents."

The GCMS junior varisty team won 4-1.

Madison Brewer won via 7-5 tiebreaker to break an 8-8 tie. Grace Christensen/Cushman won 8-0, Katie Quinley/Rachel Quinley won 8-3 and Lexi Darbutt/Madison Brewer won via 7-1 tiebreaker to break an 8-8 tie.

At Coal City

VARSITY

GCMS def. Coal City 4-3

SINGLES

Emma Kurtenbach (GCMS) def. L. Kenney, 6-4, 0-6, 10-5

Jessica Mueller (GCMS) def. A. Hunter 6-3, 7-5

DOUBLES

Payton Beach/Summer Roesch (GCMS) def. M. Leach/A. Johnson, 6-4, 6-2

Kurtenbach/Riley Cushman (GCMS) def. C. Cora/S. Hakay, 6-2, 7-5

JUNIOR VARSITY

GCMS def. Coal City 4-1

SINGLES

Madison Brewer def. A. Medina, 8-8(7-5)

DOUBLES

Grace Christensen/R. Cushman (GCMS) def. Kelly/Curtis, 8-0

Katie Quinley/Rachel Quinley (GCMS) def. Van/Albrecht, 8-3

Lexi Darbutt/Madison Brewer (GCMS) def. Hanson/Barrus, 8-8(7-1)