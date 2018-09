MATTOON — Through day one of the Mattoon Invitational, the Rantoul/PBL golf team shot a 357 on Friday, finishing the day in fifth place out of the 10 teams.

Trey VanWinkle led the Eagles with a score of 82 while Chase Moore shot a 91 and Noah Shields and Casey Dillman each shot a 92 to contribute to Rantoul/PBL’s team score. William Wake (100) and Eli Remington (106) each participated as well for the Eagles.