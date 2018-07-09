Rantoul/PBL golf places 25th out of 32 teams in Mattoon Invite

MATTOON -- Through day one of the Mattoon Invitational, the Rantoul/PBL golf team shot a 357 on Friday, finishing the day in 24th place out of 31 teams.

The second round of the Mattoon Invite, originally scheduled for Saturday, was canceled due to rain.

Trey VanWinkle led the Eagles with a score of 82 while Chase Moore shot a 91 and Noah Shields and Casey Dillman each shot a 92 to contribute to Rantoul/PBL’s team score. William Wake (100) and Eli Remington (106) each participated as well for the Eagles.

FRIDAY

BOYS

MATTOON INVITE

Team scores

1. Barrington, 296; 2. Charleston, 302; 3. Normal Community, 305; 4. Pekin, 308; 4. Edwardsville, 308; 6. Springfield, 310; 6. Hillsboro, 310; 8. Bloomington Central Catholic, 314; 9. Marmionn Academy, 315; 10. Effingahm St. Anthony, 317; 11. Normal U-High, 318; 12. Quincy, 319; 13. Herrin, 323; 14. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 324; 15. Chatham-Glenwood, 329; 16. Alton Marquette, 330; 17. Mattoon, 334; 18. Bloomington, 335; 19. Lawrenceville, 337; 20. Normal West, 338; 21. Paris, 344; 22. Champaign Central, 345; 23. East Peoria, 347; 24. Lincoln, 355; 25.Rantoul/PBL, 357; 26. Massac County, 368; 27. Champaign Centennial, 376; 28. Taylorville, 384; 29. Effingham, 387; 30. Mahomet-Seymour, 394; 31. Teutopolis, 398; 32. Mount Zion, 401.

