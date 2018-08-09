Jordan Anderson -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda football standout had five tackles and a sack for Knox College in a 23-20 loss Saturday to Beloit College.

Brandon Scott -- The 2018 PBL graduate had one tackle for Knox College on Saturday.

Ariana Gentzler -- The former PBL volleyball standout had three kills, two block assists and one dig for Vincennes in a four-set victory over John A. Logan College on Friday at the Vincennes Blazer Classic. In a three-set loss to Wallace State that same day, Gentzler had five kills.

Jake Stevenson -- The 2016 PBL graduate palyed for a McKendree University football team in a 34-17 win Saturday over Kentucky State.

Brandon Wilkerson -- The Tri-Point boys cross country standout finished seventh with a time of 20:41 for Augustana College at the Luther All-American Invitational on Saturday.

Kody Harrison -- The former PBL boys cross country standout finished 68th with a time of 29:17 for Grinnell College in the 57th Les Duke Invite on Saturday.

Josh Brocato -- The 2016 PBL graduate finished 13th with a time of 27:03 for Indiana Wesleyan at Friday's IWU Twilight Classic.

Katelyn Riffle -- As of Saturday, the 2017 PBL graduate has 75 kills, 13 digs and 36 blocks for Parkland College's volleyball team.