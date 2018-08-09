Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Cross-country

Area college sports catchup (Sept. 8, 2018)

Sat, 09/08/2018 - 11:44pm | The Ford County Record
Jordan Anderson -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda football standout had five tackles and a sack for Knox College in a 23-20 loss Saturday to Beloit College.
 
Brandon Scott -- The 2018 PBL graduate had one tackle for Knox College on Saturday.
 
Ariana Gentzler -- The former PBL volleyball standout had three kills, two block assists and one dig for Vincennes in a four-set victory over John A. Logan College on Friday at the Vincennes Blazer Classic. In a three-set loss to Wallace State that same day, Gentzler had five kills.
 
Jake Stevenson -- The 2016 PBL graduate palyed for a McKendree University football team in a 34-17 win Saturday over Kentucky State.
 
Brandon Wilkerson -- The Tri-Point boys cross country standout finished seventh with a time of 20:41 for Augustana College at the Luther All-American Invitational on Saturday.
 
Kody Harrison -- The former PBL boys cross country standout finished 68th with a time of 29:17 for Grinnell College in the 57th Les Duke Invite on Saturday.
 
Josh Brocato -- The 2016 PBL graduate finished 13th with a time of 27:03 for Indiana Wesleyan at Friday's IWU Twilight Classic.
 
Katelyn Riffle -- As of Saturday, the 2017 PBL graduate has 75 kills, 13 digs and 36 blocks for Parkland College's volleyball team.
  • Printer-friendly version
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google
  • Yahoo
  • StumbleUpon
  • Reddit
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.