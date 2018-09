Fisher/GCMS's Parker Rollins knocks the ball away during Monday's match against Bismarck-Henning.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Drew Reifsteck potted one goal in each half as the host Blue Devils (7-0-1) stunned the previously unbeaten Bunnies (10-1) in nonconference play. Ethan Kasper turned in 13 saves for Fisher/GCMS in the setback.

BHRA 2, Fisher/GCMS 0

Fisher/GCMS 0 0 —0

BHRA 1 1 —2

First half: BHRA — Reifsteck (ua)

Second half: BHRA — Reifsteck (pk)