GCMS volleyball wins 25-9, 25-9 over Iroquois West

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team won 25-9, 25-9 Monday over Iroquois West.

Jessica Freehill led the Falcons (2-4) in kills with 10 while Payton Allen had five aces, Mady Schutt had 15 assists and Madi Eberle had five digs.

