Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Football

GCMS Youth Football Juniors, Mighty Mites defeat Momence

Mon, 09/10/2018 - 11:10am | The Ford County Record
GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Juniors won 22-6 last weekend over Momence.
 
The GCMS Mighty Mites won 21-0. The Falcons will face Momence again on Saturday, Sept. 29.
  • Printer-friendly version
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google
  • Yahoo
  • StumbleUpon
  • Reddit
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
Categories (3):Prep Sports, Football, Sports

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.