GCMS Youth Football Juniors, Mighty Mites defeat Momence
Mon, 09/10/2018 - 11:10am
The Ford County Record
GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Juniors won 22-6 last weekend over Momence.
The GCMS Mighty Mites won 21-0. The Falcons will face Momence again on Saturday, Sept. 29.
