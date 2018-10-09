GCMS Youth Football Seniors lose 20-13 to Momence

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Seniors lost 20-13 last weekend to Momence in what head coach Justin Kean called "a hard-fought battle."

Ty Hardin was the Falcons' leading rusher, followed by Aiden Sancken and Rylan Defries. GCMS's two touchdowns were scored by Hardin, both on long kickoff returns.

Alex Ward completed a pass to Hardin for the Falcons' one-point conversion. GCMS's leading tacklers were Hardin, Sancken, Logan Wilfong, Mason Kutemeier and Defries.

The Falcons will host Paxton-Buckley-Loda next Saturday.