Mark Prina wins Lakeview Country Club golf title

By TONY LEE

For the Ford County Record

BAYLES LAKE -- Mark Prina may have come up short of an Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament title, but that fate did not repeat itself at the Lakeview Country Club men's golf championship tournament.

Prina won his third Lakeview golf title, edging five-time champion Doug McCoy by a single shot. Prina took the lead with a birdie on the 16th hole on Sunday.

McCoy, the Saturday leader, missed an eight-foot birdie putt on the final hole that would have sent the match into sudden death.

Eric Gerdes and Brad Cosgrove tied for third place, four shots back of Prina.

Senior championship honors went to Bud Beck, who nipped Pat Prina and Jim Carpenter by a shot.

Gale Reynolds won the women's championship, edging Becky Prina.