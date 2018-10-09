PBL, Seneca football teams to meet in SVC showdown

SENECA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School football team will travel 86 miles northwest to take on Sangamon Valley Conference newcomer Seneca at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Both teams will enter Saturday's game with a 2-1 overall record. The winner will exit with a 2-0 record in the SVC.

"We talk about the importance of the conference games, and it's no different this week," PBL head coach Jeff Graham said. "As we go from week to week, everybody in the conference is going to continue to improve. We just have to focus on what we can control and go from there. We can't dwell on what's going on elsewhere."

Seneca's school board voted in March 2017 to leave the Interstate Eight Conference and accept invitations to both the Sangamon Valley and Tri-County conferences, participating in the SVC for football only and the Tri-County Conference in other sports.

"They fit into our conference really well size-wise," Graham said. "The school's very similar to a lot of our schools in our conference. I think, with the exception of the long drive, they're a good fit school-wise."

Last year, Seneca's football team finished with a 3-6 record with the smallest classification enrollment among its opponents in the Interstate Eight Conference's Small Division.

Seneca's classification enrollment of 456 is the second-largest in the SVC, behind PBL's enrollment of 481 as the Fighting Irish aim to make their first trip to the playoffs since 2013.

"That's obviously the goal -- to make the playoffs," Seneca head coach Ted O'Boyle said. "We were good a few years back, but we've struggled the last couple of years. Obviously, the change in conference was very helpful to us. We're now playing a lot of schools that are right around our size."

While Seneca is looking to end a playoff drought and a newcomer to the SVC, PBL is seeking its fifth consecutive playoff appearance and third conference title in four years.

"This is definitely a big game," O'Boyle said. "PBL has been a class team in that conference for a while. It's going to be a big challenge for us."

With the exception of Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington, which Seneca kept on its schedule as a nonconference opponent after D/G-SW departed for the SVC from the Interstate Eight in 2014, Seneca's familiarity with playing SVC schools is limited.

O'Boyle, however, is a little more familiar with SVC coaches, including PBL's Graham.

O'Boyle went to Sullivan High School, where his father, Denny, worked as a head coach and Graham -- during a different peiod of time -- from Denny O'Boyle's time as head coach -- was teacher and assistant football coach.

During Graham's first stint, Flanagan-Cornell -- a school which Ted O'Boyle led to the football playoffs nine times in his 10-year tenure prior to coaching Seneca -- faced PBL in summertime 7-on-7 contests.

"I was familiar with quite a few of the teams in the conference, so it wasn't big change for me, personally. I know it's more of a change for our fans and our community with not being familiar with many of the towns there in the conference, but for me, I know most of the head coaches in the conference," O'Boyle said.

"I've known them for a long time. It's just a good fit for us. I think it helped the Sangamon Valley Conference out, and it helped us out as well. I think it's a good fit, with the exception of a little travel."

"I've known coach O'Boyle for a long time. He's doing really good things," Graham added. "They're just a well-disciplined team."

In its annual meeting with D/G-SW last Friday, Brody Baudino rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

"I was really impressed with him," Graham said. "He runs really hard."

Fellow senior Logan Bruss added 97 yards and another touchdown on 13 carries.

Bruss is Seneca's leading rusher so far this season with 303 yards and three touchdowns while Baudino has 234 yards and four touchdowns.

"They've both done a nice job. We changed our offensive style this year. We were a little more spread in the past, and we've kind of gone to the straight T, power look," O'Boyle said. So far, so good. I like what I've seen on our two backs."

As a team, the Fighting Irish have produced 670 rushing yards -- at an average of 4.9 yards per carry -- and nine touchdowns.

"I think they're pretty good. They line up in the straight-T and run right at you, and they're physical," Graham said. "Up front, they come off the ball really well. They drive-block and run that straight-T, and they do a really nice job of executing. They run the counter off it. They just don't make a lot of mistakes. They're 2-1 for a reason. They got beat by a really-good Ottawa Marquette team. They're just a good, well-coached team."

The offense is engineered by senior quarterback Ken Sangston, who had five yards rushing and 37 passing yards during Seneca's 40-0 win over Westmont in week one.

"He does a nice job of running the offense," Graham said.

"Our quarterback's done a really nice job of handling this offense," O'Boyle added. "A lot of this offense is based on deception, and he's done a good job of that for us."

Sangston, Bruss and Baudino are part of a strong Seneca senior class.

"They're a very senior-dominated team," Graham said. "They're experienced, and they just don't make mistakes."

"Overall, with the rotations that we have, we're probably more 50/50. We start a couple of sophomores and some juniors, too, so I wouldn't necessarily say we're senior-dominated, but we do have some seniors in some key positions this year," O'Boyle added.

Meanwhile, PBL's rushing attack is led by T.J. Jones, who had 343 yards on 44 carries -- an average of 7.8 yards per carry -- with three touchdowns. Gunner Belt has thrown for 334 yards and four touchdowns on 15-of-25 passing.

"They're impressive on film. I think (Jones) runs the ball hard. (Belt) has a nice, quick release, so it's tough to get pressure on them. They do a lot of things well. They're a team unlike the last couple of teams we've played," O'Boyle said. "They've been pretty much run-first and run-only. PBL's obviously more diverse, and it's going to create some differnt issues for us."

The PBL defense, meanwhile, has not allowed a point in its last seven quarters, including a 35-0 victory last Friday over Iroquois West, as Dalton Busboom leads the way with 17 tackles, including 6 1/2 for a loss of yards.

There is still room for improvement, however, as PBL's offense had two turnovers against Iroquois West.

"We have a lot of things we still have to improve on. We have to continue to rep out the things we're doing offensively, especially. We have to cut down on our mistakes and take care of the ball," Graham said. "We just can't turn the ball over, and we had a few penalties the other night.

"Those are some things we really need to clean up. We have to continue getting the reps throughout the week. We do have one extra day this week, and we need it. We're looking to improve in all of those aspects."

PBL SEASON STAT LEADERS

Through Week 3

RUSHING

Name Car.-yds.-TDs

T.J. Jones 44-343-3

Kyle Poll 27-138-1

Gavin Coplea 11-86-0

Keyn Humes 1-18-0

Hunter Anderson 4-11-0

Gunner Belt 11-8-0

TEAM 100-609-4

PASSING

Name Comp.-att.-yds.-TDs-INTs

Gunner Belt 15-25-334-4-2

Gavin Coplea 2-20-11-0-3

TEAM 17-45-345-4-5

RECEIVING

Name Rec.-yds.-TDs

Mason Ecker 7-162-1

Tristan Hauersperger 1-52-1

Keyn Humes 3-48-1

Kyle Poll 1-31-1

Hunter Anderson 1-30-0

Gunner Belt 2-11-0

Drake Schrodt 1-11-0

TEAM 16-345-4

INTERCEPTIONS

Name INTs

Tristan Hauersperger 1

Kyle Poll 1

TEAM 2

FORCED FUMBLES

Name FFs

Dalton Busboom 1

TEAM 2

TACKLES

Name Tack.-TFL-Sacks

Dalton Busboom 17-6.5-0

Andrew Swanson 14.5-1.5

Austin Gooden 12-0.5-1

Hunter Anderson 8-2.5-0

Jake Rich 8-1.5-0

Gunner Belt 8-0-0

Mason Ecker 7.5-1-0

Tristan Hauersperger 7.5-0.5-0

Keyn Humes 5.5-0-0

Kyle Poll 5-2-0

Alex Rueck 5-1.5-0

T.J. Jones 4-2.5-0

Luke Cowan 4-2.5-0

Clayton Robidoux 3-0.5-0

Drake Schrodt 2-0-0

Riley Cuppernell 2-0-0

Chase Elson 2-0-0

Christian Denam 1.5-0-0

Calvin Foster 1.5-0-0

Tanner Bowen 1-0-0

TEAM 119-23-1