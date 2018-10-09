Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Football

PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites win 6-0 over Iroquois West

Mon, 09/10/2018 - 9:56am | The Ford County Record
PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football Mighty Mites gained their first victory of the season as they won 6-0 over Iroquois West on Sunday.
 
The Panthers will play at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley next Saturday.
Categories (3):Prep Sports, Football, Sports

