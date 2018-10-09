Rantoul/PBL golf wins Champaign County Tournament championship

Members of the Rantoul/PBL golf team pose with their championship trophy won at Monday's Champaign County Tournament.

CHAMPAIGN -- The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda golf team won the Champaign County Tournament championship on Monday.

The Eagles shot a 333, finishing above Champaign Central (336), Champaign Centennial (369), St. Joseph-Ogden (402) and Mahomet-Seymour (406).

Chase Moore and Trey VanWinkle each shot an 80 to finish third and fourth, respectively, while Noah Shields placed fifth with a score of 82 for Rantoul/PBL.

William Wake shot a 91 to complete the Eagles' team score while Casey Dillman (94) and Eli Remington (96) also participated for Rantoul/PBL.

As Urbana University High School's only golfer, D.J. Nelson won medalist honors with a score of 74 while Justin McCoy of Champaign Central finished second with a score of 75.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY TOURNAMENT

At Lincolnshire Country Club, Champaign

Team scores

1. Rantoul/PBL, 333; 2. Champaign Central, 336; 3. Champaign Centennial, 369; 4. St. Joseph-Ogden, 402; 5. Mahomet-Seymour, 406; Urbana University High School, NS; Urbana, NS; St. Thomas More, NS.

Top individuals

1. DJ Nelson (UNI) 74; 2. Justin McCoy (Central) 75; 3. Chase Moore (RPBL) 80; 4. Trey VanWinkle (RPBL) 80; 5. Noah Shields (RPBL) 82; 6. Harry Bodine (Central) 84; 7. Sam Watts (Central) 85; 8. Damien McMullen (Centennial) 87; 9. Cam McMullen (Centennial) 90; 10. Payton Grimsley (SJO) 90.

Other Rantoul/PBL results -- William Wake, 91; Casey Dillman, 94; Eli Remington, 96.