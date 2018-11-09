Monticello family seeks entrants, volunteers, sponsors for 4th Annual 5K event for children with rare genetic disorder

MONTICELLO -- Wade’s 5K for 5P–, an annual running and walking event that supports 6-year-old Wade Jones of Monticello and other children like him, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, at 8:30 a.m., in Monticello’s Lodge Park.

Race-day registration begins at 7 a.m., and a shorter “Kids Fun Run” will take place after the 5K race. Anyone wanting details about advanced registration, volunteering, sponsoring, or donating, can visit the event web site at www.wades5kfor5p.com.

Wade was diagnosed at four months old with a syndrome called 5P– (pronounced “five p minus” or “five p” for short), also known as cri du chat (French for “cat cry”). The syndrome is caused by a missing portion of the fifth chromosome manifesting in a variety of physical and cognitive disabilities and medical complications, and it affects approximately one in 50,000 newborns in the United States.

Proceeds from Wade’s 5K for 5P– support both Wade and the 5P– Society, a national support group for families having a member with 5P–. In addition, the organizers will dedicate a portion of the proceeds to a grant program to assist local 5P– families with therapy, medical expenses, educational needs, and other necessities.

“Our original purpose for Wade’s 5K for 5P– was to raise awareness,” said Wade’s mother, Megan Jones. “It has done way more than that. Wade’s 5K for 5P– has helped to provide needed therapies and to create a support network much bigger than we ever thought possible.”