RANTOUL -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley team won 2-0 over Rantoul on Tuesday.

The Bunnies (11-1) scored both of their goals in the first half as Caleb Bleich assisted Tyler Ricks on both goals.

Fisher/GCMS 2, Rantoul 0

Fisher/GCMS 2 0 —2

Rantoul 0 0 —0

First half: Fisher/GCMS — Ricks (Bleich), Ricks (Bleich)