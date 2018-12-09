PBL HS cross country competes at Uni High Invitational

URBANA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls cross country team finished second out of three teams at the Uni High Invitational held Tuesday at the University of Illinois Arboretum.

The PBL boys cross country team finished third, with Ryder James and Brett Giese individually finishing fourth and sixth, respectively, with times of 17:49 and 18:10. Nik Schnabel placed 10th with a time of 18:32.

BOYS

Uni High Invitational

At U of I Arboretum

TEAM SCORES

1. Urbana University High 25; 2. PBL 48; 3. ALAH 97; 4. Chrisman 102; 5. BHRA 114

TOP TEN FINISHERS

1. Martinez (B) 17:06; 2. Kraatz (U) 17:21; 3. Tang (U) 17:42; 4. James (P) 17:49; 5. Ramkumar (U) 18:18; 6. Giese (P) 18:10; 7. Laufenbert (U) 18:24; 8. Evensen (U) 18:24; 9. Gargya (U) 18:24; 10. Schnabel (P) 18:32.

GIRLS

Uni High Invitational

At U of I Arboretum

TEAM SCORES

1. Urbana University High 15; 2. PBL 55; 3. BHRA 73.

TOP TEN FINISHERS

1. Kimme (U) 19:57; 2. Choe (U) 21:23; 3. Smith (U) 21:25; 4. van der Donk (U) 21:31; 5. Kaplan-Hartnett (U) 21:53; 6. Rauther (U) 21:54; 7. Minor (U) 21:56; 8. Ramrattan (U) 22:49; 9. Keenan (U) 23:21; 10. Darby (B).