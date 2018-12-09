PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School girls cross country team finished third in a five-team home meet.

Trixie Johnson led the Panthers with an 11th-place finish via a time of 14:36.

Mackenzie Swan finished 12th with a time of 14:39, followed by Alexis Putnam (14th, 15:00), Sydney Pickens (27th, 16:57), Tanner Graham (29th, 16:59), Grace McCoy (31st, 17:01), Brooke Kleinert (48th, 18:46), Natalie Bunag (52nd, 19:45), Emmalee Harding (54th, 19:57), Kate Wilson (55th, 20:02), Sam Hewerdine (66th, 22:01) and Elizabeth Megson (67th, 22:02).

The PBL boys finished fifth, led by Landen Barfield, who finished ninth individually with a time of 13:15.

Ethan Donaldson placed 22nd with a time of 14:14, followed by Sam Bice (39th, 14:54), Chase Ratcliff (40th, 14:58), Christian Deck (46th, 15:14.5), Peyton James (55th, 15:53), Tyson Franckey (84th, 18:34) and A.J. Anderson (94th, 20:57).

JUNIOR HIGH

At Paxton

BOYS

Team scores

1. St. Joseph, 17; 2. Bloomington Corpus Christ, 47; 3. Beecher, 71; 4. Tri-Valley, 110; 5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 115.

Top individuals

1. Spencer Wilson (STJ) 12:21; 2. Holden Brazelton (STJ) 12:30; 3. Carson Maroon (STJ) 12:41; 4. Kendrick Johnson (STJ) 12:55; 5. Mason Shull (BCC) 12:58; 6. Eoin Kohn (BCC) 13:09; 7. Drew Thurman (STJ) 13:10; 8. Andrew Pavich (BEE) 13:11; 9. Landen Barfield (PBL) 13:15; 10. Jamison Kiley (BCC) 13:18.

PBL results -- 22. Ethan Donaldson, 14:14; 39. Sam Bice, 14:54; 40. Chase Ratcliff, 14:58; 46. Christian Deck, 15:14.5; 55. Peyton James, 15:53; 84. Tyson Franckey, 18:34; 94. A.J. Anderson, 20:57.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Bloomington Corpus Christi, 30; 2. St. Joseph, 46; 3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 89; 4. Beecher, 92; 5. Tri-Valley, 101.

Top individuals

1. Lia Patterson (STJ) 13:20; 2. Sophia Yaklich (BCC) 13:28; 3. Abby Eckhoff (BCC) 13:46; 4. Ashton Bowers (TV) 14:09; 5. Nora Brady (BCC) 14:14; 6. Sydney Bohnam (BEE) 14:16; 7. Ellen Brouiellete (BCC) 14:18; 8. Chloe Burkhalter (STJ) 14:27; 9. Savanna Franzen (STJ) 14:31; 10. Helene Jones (STJ) 14:32.

PBL results -- 11. Trixie Johnson, 14:36; 12. Mackenzie Swan, 14:39; 14. Alexis Putnam, 15:00; 27. Sydney Pickens, 16:57; 29. Tanner Graham, 16:59; 31. Grace McCoy, 17:01; 48. Brooke Kleinert, 18:46; 52. Natalie Bunag, 19:45; 54. Emmalee Harding, 19:57; 55. Kate Wilson, 20:02; 66. Sam Hewerdine, 22:01; 67. Elizabeth Megson, 22:02.