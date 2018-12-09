Rantoul/PBL golf wins triangular meet in Mattoon

MATTOON -- The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team finished first in a triangular meet on Wednesday.

The Eagles shot a 166 while Mattoon (171) and Champaign Central (172) finished second and third, respectively.

Individually, Chase Moore won medalist honors by shooting a 37 while Trey VanWinkle tied for third with a score of 39. William Wake tied for fifth with a score of 44 while Noah Shields completed Rantoul/PBL's team score by shooting a 46.

Jalen Childs and Casey Dillman each shot a 48.

BOYS

At Mattoon

Team scores

1. Rantoul/PBL, 166; 2. Mattoon, 171; 3. Champaign Central, 172.

Top individuals

1. Chase Moore (RPBL) 37; 2. Tanner Romine (MAT) 38; 3. Trey VanWinkle (RPBL) 39; 3. Justin McCoy (CC) 39; 5. William Wake (RPBL) 44; 5. Sam Watts (CC) 44; George Rodawig (CC) 44; Meade Johnson (MAT) 44; James Shamdin (MAT) 44.

Rantoul/PBL results -- Noah Shields, 46; Jalen Childs, 48; Casey Dillman, 48.