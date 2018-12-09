Week 4 football predictions from the so-called experts

Week 4-Sept. 14
1. Fieldcrest (1-2) at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (3-0), 7 p.m.
2. Fisher (3-0) at Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (0-3), 7 p.m.
3. Chillicothe IVC (1-2) at St. Thomas More (1-2), 7 p.m.
4. Pontiac (3-0) at Prairie Central (3-0), 7 p.m.
5. Rantoul (1-2) at Monticello (3-0), 7 p.m.
6. Unity (0-3) at St. Joseph-Ogden (3-0), 7 p.m.
7. Georgetown-Ridge Farm (1-2) at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (3-0), 7 p.m.
8. Martinsville (0-2) at Villa Grove/Heritage (1-2), 7 p.m.
9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (2-1) at Seneca (2-1), 1 p.m.
10. Oakwood (0-3) at Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac (1-2), 7 p.m.
Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (26-4)
GCMS
Fisher
STM
Prairie Central
Monticello
SJ-O
BHRA
Villa Grove
PBL
HASAAP
PBL keeps fighting hard and picks up a big road win against Seneca.
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (26-4)
GCMS
Fisher
STM
Pontiac
Monticello
SJ-O
BHRA
VG/H
PBL
Oakwood
Conference wins are expected to come for the two Ford County teams.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (22-8)
GCMS
Fisher
IVC
Pontiac
Monticello
SJO
BHRA
VGH
PBL
Oakwood
The Sages’ prolific passing attack will be too much for the Rantoul secondary to overcome. Fisher’s option offense, however, will run through the Falcons for an easy win.
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (20-10)
GCMS
Fisher
IVC
Prairie Central
Monticello
SJO
Bismarck-Henning
Villa Grove
PBL
Oakwood
Pontiac-Prairie Central winner will be Monticello's main competitor for conference title.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (26-4)
GCMS
Fisher
STM
Prairie Central
Monticello
SJ-O
BHRA
Villa Grove
PBL
Oakwood
Fisher hasn’t beaten Gibson CityMelvin-Sibley since a memorable 7-0 win in 2011. Both Heart of Illinois Conference teams should enter their Week 5 showdown undefeated after posting easy wins this Friday night.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (26-4)
GCMS
Fisher
IVC
Prairie Central
Monticello
SJ-O
BHRA
Villa Grove
Seneca
Oakwood
Monticello and GCMS unbeaten through three weeks? Not a surprise. Fisher boasting the same record? Now that’s a pleasant surprise for the Bunnies, who can’t get caught in a trap game this week with the Falcons looming.
