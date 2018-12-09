Week 4 football predictions from the so-called experts

Week 4-Sept. 14

1. Fieldcrest (1-2) at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (3-0), 7 p.m.

2. Fisher (3-0) at Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (0-3), 7 p.m.

3. Chillicothe IVC (1-2) at St. Thomas More (1-2), 7 p.m.

4. Pontiac (3-0) at Prairie Central (3-0), 7 p.m.

5. Rantoul (1-2) at Monticello (3-0), 7 p.m.

6. Unity (0-3) at St. Joseph-Ogden (3-0), 7 p.m.

7. Georgetown-Ridge Farm (1-2) at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (3-0), 7 p.m.

8. Martinsville (0-2) at Villa Grove/Heritage (1-2), 7 p.m.

9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (2-1) at Seneca (2-1), 1 p.m.

10. Oakwood (0-3) at Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac (1-2), 7 p.m.

Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (26-4)

GCMS

Fisher

STM

Prairie Central

Monticello

SJ-O

BHRA

Villa Grove

PBL

HASAAP

PBL keeps fighting hard and picks up a big road win against Seneca.

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (26-4)

GCMS

Fisher

STM

Pontiac

Monticello

SJ-O

BHRA

VG/H

PBL

Oakwood

Conference wins are expected to come for the two Ford County teams.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (22-8)

GCMS

Fisher

IVC

Pontiac

Monticello

SJO

BHRA

VGH

PBL

Oakwood

The Sages’ prolific passing attack will be too much for the Rantoul secondary to overcome. Fisher’s option offense, however, will run through the Falcons for an easy win.

Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (20-10)

GCMS

Fisher

IVC

Prairie Central

Monticello

SJO

Bismarck-Henning

Villa Grove

PBL

Oakwood

Pontiac-Prairie Central winner will be Monticello's main competitor for conference title.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (26-4)

GCMS

Fisher

STM

Prairie Central

Monticello

SJ-O

BHRA

Villa Grove

PBL

Oakwood

Fisher hasn’t beaten Gibson CityMelvin-Sibley since a memorable 7-0 win in 2011. Both Heart of Illinois Conference teams should enter their Week 5 showdown undefeated after posting easy wins this Friday night.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (26-4)

GCMS

Fisher

IVC

Prairie Central

Monticello

SJ-O

BHRA

Villa Grove

Seneca

Oakwood

Monticello and GCMS unbeaten through three weeks? Not a surprise. Fisher boasting the same record? Now that’s a pleasant surprise for the Bunnies, who can’t get caught in a trap game this week with the Falcons looming.