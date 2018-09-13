GCMS girls golf wins dual meet over Monticello

GCMS’s Katie Johnson hits the ball toward the green during Thursday’s meet against Monticello.

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls golf team won 195-198 over Monticello on Thursday.

Megan Moody led the Falcons with a score of 44, which was good enough for second place behind Molly Stringer’s score of 42.

Katie Kamman finished third with a score of 47 for GCMS while teammates Katie Johnson and Abby Spiller each shot a 52 to round up the Falcons’ final team score.

Shannon Spangler (55) and Hattie Parsons (57) also participated for the Falcons.



GIRLS

At Railside

GCMS 195, Monticello 198

Top individuals

1. Molly Stringer (MON) 42; 2. Megan Moody (GCMS) 44; 3. Katie Kamman (GCMS) 47; 4. Taylor Wunderlich (MON) 52; 5. Katie Johnson (GCMS) 52; 5. Abby Spiller (GCMS) 52; 5. Ashley Long (MON) 52.

Other GCMS results — Shannon Spangler, 55; Hattie Parsons, 57.