GCMS tennis loses 7-2 to Urbana

GCMS's Payton Beach plays in the No. 2 doubles match of Thursday’s meet against Urbana.

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team lost 7-2 to Urbana on Thursday.

Payton Beach won 9-7 in a singles match and Alayna Miller/Grace Christensen achieved a 6-6 tiebreaker victory in one of the three doubles matches..



At Gibson City

Urbana 7, GCMS 2

SINGLES

Wright (U) def. Miller 8-0; Fuke (U() def. Cushman 8-0; Palacios (U) def. Mueller 8-4; Bernstein (U) def. Roesch 8-1; Beach (G) def. Rana 9-7; Hall (U) def. Celeschi 8-5

DOUBLES

Wright/Fouke (U) def. Mueller/Shelton 8-2; Palacios/Bernstein (U) def. Beach/Roesch 8-5; Miller/Christensen (G) def. Van/Rana 6-6