GCMS volleyball loses to Eureka 25-9, 25-14

GIBSON CITY -- After two straight wins, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team ran into two of the Heart of Illinois Conference's elite teams over the course of three days.

Fieldcrest improved to 10-0 with its win over GCMS on Tuesday, Sept. 11, before Eureka won 25-9, 25-14 over the Falcons on Thursday to improve to 11-0 overall.

Meanwhile, GCMS fell to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in the HOIC.

“The HOIC has some really great volleyball teams, and we're coming into every game just trying to improve on something," GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts said.

"Our goal tonight was to improve on our blocking, and we did that. Our front row did a really nice job of getting a lot of touches and setting the block. Offensively, we just couldn't get a lot going tonight, and that's something we're going to continue to work on as we move forward.”

Eureka started Thursday's match with a 21-5 lead in game one before a tip over the net by Mady Schutte cut GCMS's deficit to 21-6.

Jessica Freehill, who finished the match leading the Falcons in kills with six, tallied an ace to make the score 22-0 before the Hornets scored three straight points to clinch the game.

Claire Retherford recorded a block to tie game two at 1-1 for GCMS before Eureka scored the next two points to take a 3-1 lead. After the Falcons tied the game back up at 3-3, the Hornets tallied seven straight points to take a 10-3 lead.

Retherford then recorded a kill to cut GCMS's deficit to 18-8 before Eureka scored the next three points.

With the Hornets leading 23-9, the Falcons scored five of the next six points, including a kill by Freehill that made the score 24-14 before Eureka tallied the match-clinching point.

After facing Clifton Central on the raod on Monday, GCMS will travel to El Paso-Gridley on Tuesday before hosting Deer Creek-Mackinaw next Thursday and traveling to Tremont on Tuesday, Sept. 25.