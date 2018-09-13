PBL volleyball loses in three sets to Cissna Park

CISSNA PARK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball team lost 21-25, 25-21, 25-13 to Cissna Park on Thursday..

With the loss, PBL fell to 7-5 overall and 2-1 in the Sangamon Valley Conference. Cissna Park, meanwhile, improved to 8-3 as it made its conference debut on Thursday.

Abbie Schmidt paced PBL with 27 assists, five digs and two aces.

Addison Oyer had 10 kills and one dig while Makayla Klann had 18 digs, Jolee Hastings and two aces and seven digs and Aubree Bruns had six digs, two kills and one block. Brooke Walder had five kills while Jasmine Miles had four kills and Katelyn Crabb had five digs and one ace.

Cissna Park was led by six kills and eight digs from Sloan Boyce. Anna Jennings also had 21 assists and three aces for the Timberwolves.

At Paxton

