GCMS football extends win streak to record-setting mark with 48-6 victory over Fieldcrest

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley wasted little time en route to pulling off a 48-6 victory Friday over Fieldcrest — and making a little history along the way.

The victory set a Gibson City/GCMS school record for most wins in a row with 18, which includes the Falcons’ 4-0 start to this season as well as their state-championship run from last year.

“It’s a nice accomplishment for these kids,” GCMS head coach Mike Allen said. “We’re 4-0 right now, and that’s all we’re worried about right now.”

On the second play from scrimmage, Keegan Kutemeier intercepted a pass that gave GCMS (4-0, 2-0 Heart of Illinois Conference) the ball on Fieldcrest’s 22-yard line.

On the next play, Nathan Garard found Ryland Holt for a 22-yard touchdown pass less than a minute into the game.

With the touchdown, Holt broke the Falcons’ all-time record for touchdown receptions.

“We want to get Ryland going early,” Allen said. “Our passing game sets up our running game, and vice versa.”

After GCMS’s defense forced a three-and-out, and the ensuing punt went out of bounds at the Knights’ 24-yard line, Payton Kean scoered on a 6-yard run to extend the Falcons’ lead to 14-0 with 8:45 left in the first quarter.

On GCMS’s next drive, Garard — who completed 4 of 6 passes for 123 yards — scampered 10 yards for a touchdown with 2:39 remaining in the opening quarter.

After the Falcons’ defense forced a turnover on downs near the red zone, with Fieldcrest (1-3, 0-2) trying a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1,

Jared Trantina — who led GCMS in rushing with 116 yards on 12 carries — found running room along the left sideline on the next play en route to a 75-yard touchdown scamper.

When Garard ran for a two-point conversion, GCMS led 29-0 with 7:15 left in the second quarter.

Garard later returned an interception to Fieldcrest’s 35-yard line, setting up a 31-yard field goal by Ben Freehill with 1:14 remaining in the first half.

The Falcons’ defense yielded minus-22 rushing yards and 124 passing yards as Josh Bleich led GCMS in tackles with 11, including three for a loss of yards, and had three sacks.

“(We played) pretty well all-around,” Bleich said. “We’ve got to step it up next week. Once I was getting double-teamed, I can expect Hayden (Workman) and Joe (Allen) to make the play. It’s all about being strong up front altogether.”

After a 7-yard touchdown run by Trantina early in the third quarter, Fieldcrest got on the board via an 11-yard pass from backup quarterback Matt Lorton to Jaxon Cusac-McKay with 7:51 left in the third quarter.

“(Defensive coordinator Chad) Augspurger wasn’t happy about that, but he does an amazing job with getting these guys in place and letting our kids just play football,” Allen said.

The Falcons answered with a 1-yard scoring run with 3:12 remaining in the third quarter that forced a running clock. Bryce Barnes sacked Lorton in the end zone for a safety before the quarter ended. The Falcons hope to continue their win streak as they travel to Fisher next Friday to play in a battle of unbeatens.

“It’s a rivalry game, and both teams will be ready for a great game,” Allen said.



GCMS 48, Fieldcrest 6

FLD 0 0 6 0 -- 6

GCMS 21 11 16 0 -- 48

Scoring summary

G -- Holt 22 pass from Garard (Freehill kick)

G -- Kean 6 run (Freehill kick)

G -- Garard 10 run (Freehill run)

G -- Trantina 75 run (Garard run)

G -- Freehill 31 FG

G -- Trantina 7 run (Freehill kick)

F -- Cusac-McKay 11 pass from Lorton (kick failed)

G -- Chatman 1 run

G -- Safety