Sam Baillie -- As of Sunday, the former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football standout had nine tackles, including two for a loss of yards, and one sack for Culver-Stockton. Alex Rosenbaum, a 2018 GCMS graduate, is on Culver-Stockton's football team as well.

Jake Stevenson -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda football standout started at center for a McKendree University team that produced 443 yards in a 47-41 loss Saturday to Bowie State.

Ariana Gentzler -- As of Sunday, the former PBL volleyball standout has 111 kills, 12 digs, 39 blocks and one assists through 16 matches, including 12 kills each in a five-set loss to Glen Oaks on Saturday, Sept. 8, and a four-set win over Kaskaskia on Tuesday, Sept. 11.

Katelyn Riffle -- As of Sunday, the 2016 PBL graduate had 112 kills, 44 blocks and 17 digs for Parkland College.

Nick Porter -- The former PBL cross country standout finished 19th with a time of 26:04.4 for Bradley University at the Bradley Intercollegiate Championships on Friday.

Kassidi Burton -- As of Sunday, the former Tri-Point volleyball standout had 106 kills and 33 digs.