Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Cross-country

Area college catchup (Sept. 16, 2018)

Sun, 09/16/2018 - 12:55pm | The Ford County Record
Sam Baillie -- As of Sunday, the former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football standout had nine tackles, including two for a loss of yards, and one sack for Culver-Stockton. Alex Rosenbaum, a 2018 GCMS graduate, is on Culver-Stockton's football team as well.
 
Jake Stevenson -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda football standout started at center for a McKendree University team that produced 443 yards in a 47-41 loss Saturday to Bowie State.
 
Ariana Gentzler -- As of Sunday, the former PBL volleyball standout has 111 kills, 12 digs, 39 blocks and one assists through 16 matches, including 12 kills each in a five-set loss to Glen Oaks on Saturday, Sept. 8, and a four-set win over Kaskaskia on Tuesday, Sept. 11.
 
Katelyn Riffle -- As of Sunday, the 2016 PBL graduate had 112 kills, 44 blocks and 17 digs for Parkland College.
 
Nick Porter -- The former PBL cross country standout finished 19th with a time of 26:04.4 for Bradley University at the Bradley Intercollegiate Championships on Friday.  
 
Kassidi Burton -- As of Sunday, the former Tri-Point volleyball standout had 106 kills and 33 digs.
  • Printer-friendly version
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google
  • Yahoo
  • StumbleUpon
  • Reddit
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.